Kazakhstan’s most parts to brace for heat wave Aug 7

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The National Met Office Kazhydromet predicts heat wave, occasional thunderstorm, and squally wind for most parts of the country for August 7, Kazinform reports.

Aktau city is to expect clear skies, no precipitation, and 2-7mps wind. Temperature will stand at 24-26 degrees Celsius at night and 32-34 degrees Celsius at daytime. Heat wave sending temperature up to 43-46 degrees Celsius is to hit Mangistau region locally.

Partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and wind at 9-14mps are forecast for Aktobe city. Temperature is to stand at 17-19 degrees Celsius at night and 31-33 degrees Celsius at daytime. Occasional thunderstorm is in store for Aktobe region. Temperature is to reach up to 38 degrees Celsius in the region’s south.

Atyrau city is to expect partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 7-12mps wind. Temperature is to range 22-24 degrees Celsius at night and 36-38 degrees Celsius at daytime.

Clear skies, no precipitation, and wind at 5-10mps are expected in Karaganda city. Temperature is to stand at 12-14 degrees Celsius at night and 28-30 degrees Celsius at daytime. The region is to see thunderstorm batter in places as well as temperature go up to 36 degrees Celsius locally.

Kokshetau city is to see partly cloudy skies, rain at daytime, thunderstorm, and 9-14mps. Temperature is predicted to be at 15-17 degrees Celsius at night and 23-25 degrees Celsius at daytime. Akmola region is to brace in places for thunderstorm, hail, and squall.

Kostanay city is to brace for partly cloudy skies, rain at night, and 9-14mps wind, gusting up to 15-20mps. Temperature will be at 14-16 degrees Celsius at night and 25-27 degrees Celsius at daytime. Kostanay region is to see occasional thunderstorm, hail, and squall.

Kyzylorda city is to expect clear skies, no precipitation, and 7-12mps wind. Temperature is to stand at 24-26 degrees Celsius at night and rise to 39-41 degrees Celsius at daytime.

Pavlodar city is to brace for partly cloudy skies, rain at daytime, thunderstorm, and 9-14mps wind with gusts of up to 18mps. Temperature is to stand at 16-18 degrees Celsius at night and 31-33 degrees Celsius at daytime. The region is to brace for occasional thunderstorm.

Petropavlovsk city is to see clear skies, rain, thunderstorm, and 9-14mps wind, gusting up to 15-20mps. Temperature is to stand at 17-19 degrees Celsius at night and 23-25 degrees Celsius at daytime.

Partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and wind at 8-13mps are forecast for Taldykorgan city. Temperature is predicted to be at 11-13 degrees Celsius at night and rise up to 32-34 degrees Celsius at daytime.

Taraz city is to expect partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 5-10mps wind. Temperature is to stand at 19-21 degrees Celsius at night and 35-37 degrees Celsius at daytime.

Turkestan city is to brace for partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 8-13mps wind, gusting up to 15-20mps. Temperature is to stand at 25-27 degrees Celsius at night and reach up to 38-40 degrees Celsius at daytime. Dust storm is to hit Turkestan region locally.

Uralsk city is to see partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 9-14mps wind. Temperature is to range 16-18 degrees Celsius at night and 32-34 degree Celsius at daytime.

Ust-Kamenogorsk city is to brace for partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 3-8mps wind. Temperature will stand at 11-13 degrees Celsius at night and 27-29 degrees Celsius at daytime.

Nur-Sultan city is to expect partly cloudy skies, rain at daytime, thunderstorm, and 9-14mps wind with gusts of up to 15-20mps. Temperature is to be at 18-20 degrees Celsius at night and 29-31 degrees Celsius at daytime.

Partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and wind at 2-7mps are forecast for Almaty city. Temperature is to stand at 19-21 degrees Celsius at night and 32-34 degrees Celsius at daytime.

Shymkent city is to see partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 8-13mps wind, gusting up to 15-20mps. Temperature is to be at 22-24 degrees Celsius at night and 37-39 degrees Celsius at daytime.