Kazakhstan’s most parts to brace for thunderstorms July 15

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The National Met Office Kazhydromet predicts precipitation as rain and thunderstorm for most parts of the country on July 15, Kazinform reports.

Aktau city is to expect partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 7-12mps wind. Temperature will stand at 22-24 degrees Celsius at night and 28-30 degrees Celsius at daytime. Occasional thunderstorm is to hit Mangistau region.

Partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and wind at 7-12mps are forecast for Aktobe city. Temperature is to stand at 13-15 degrees Celsius at night and 26-28 degrees Celsius at daytime. Thunderstorm is in store for the south of Aktobe region.

Atyrau city is to expect partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 6-11mps wind. Temperature is to range between 20-22 degrees Celsius at night and 32-34 degrees Celsius at daytime.

Partly cloudy skies, rain, and wind at 7-12mps are expected in Karaganda city. Temperature is to stand at 8-10 degrees Celsius at night and 12-14 degrees Celsius at daytime.

Kokshetau city is to see clear skies, rain, and 9-14mps. Temperature is predicted to be at 8-10 degrees Celsius at night and 18-20 degrees Celsius at daytime. Akmola region is to brace in places for thunderstorm.

Kostanay city is to brace for partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 9-14mps wind, gusting up to 15-20mps. Temperature will be at 9-11 degrees Celsius at night and 19-21 degrees Celsius at daytime. Kostanay region is to see occasional thunderstorm.

Kyzylorda city is to expect partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 9-14mps wind. Temperature is to stand at 16-18 degrees Celsius at night and rise to 28-30 degrees Celsius at daytime.

Pavlodar city is to brace for clear skies, rain, thunderstorm, and 9-14mps wind with gusts of up to 15-20mps. Temperature is to stand at 11-13 degrees Celsius at night and 16-18 degrees Celsius at daytime.

Petropavlovsk city is to see clear skies, rain, thunderstorm, and 15-20mps wind, gusting up to 25mps. Temperature is to stand at 7-9 degrees Celsius at night and 14-16 degrees Celsius at daytime. North Kazakhstan region is to brace in places for thunderstorm and hail.

Partly cloudy skies, rain, and wind at 7-12mps are forecast for Taldykorgan city. Temperature is predicted to be at 14-16 degrees Celsius at night and rise up to 29-31 degrees Celsius at daytime. Almaty region is to see occasional thunderstorm.

Taraz city is to expect partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 9-14mps wind. Temperature is to stand at 15-17 degrees Celsius at night and 30-32 degrees Celsius at daytime. Zhambyl region is to expect locally thunderstorm, hail, and dust storm.

Turkestan city is to brace for partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 8-13mps wind. Temperature is to stand at 20-22 degrees Celsius at night and reach up to 33-35 degrees Celsius at daytime. Dust storm is to hit Turkestan region locally.

Uralsk city is to see partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 9-14mps. Temperature is to stand at 17-19 degrees Celsius at night and rise up to 29-31 degree Celsius at daytime. West Kazakhstan region is to see occasional thunderstorm.

Ust-Kamenogorsk city is to brace for partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 5-10mps wind. Temperature will stand at 15-17 degrees Celsius at night and 23-25 degrees Celsius at daytime. East Kazakhstan region is to see locally thunderstorm and hail.

Nur-Sultan city is to expect partly cloudy skies, rain, and 9-14mps wind. Temperature is to be at 7-9 degrees Celsius at night and 15-17 degrees Celsius at daytime.

Partly cloudy skies, rain, thunderstorm, and wind at 2-7mps with gusts of up to 12mps are forecast for Almaty city. Temperature is to stand at 17-19 degrees Celsius at night and 28-30 degrees Celsius at daytime.

Shymkent city is to see partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 8-13mps wind. Temperature is to be at 17-19 degrees Celsius at night and 33-35 degrees Celsius at daytime.