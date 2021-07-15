Kazakhstan’s most parts to brace for thunderstorms July 15
Aktau city is to expect partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 7-12mps wind. Temperature will stand at 22-24 degrees Celsius at night and 28-30 degrees Celsius at daytime. Occasional thunderstorm is to hit Mangistau region.
Partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and wind at 7-12mps are forecast for Aktobe city. Temperature is to stand at 13-15 degrees Celsius at night and 26-28 degrees Celsius at daytime. Thunderstorm is in store for the south of Aktobe region.
Atyrau city is to expect partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 6-11mps wind. Temperature is to range between 20-22 degrees Celsius at night and 32-34 degrees Celsius at daytime.
Partly cloudy skies, rain, and wind at 7-12mps are expected in Karaganda city. Temperature is to stand at 8-10 degrees Celsius at night and 12-14 degrees Celsius at daytime.
Kokshetau city is to see clear skies, rain, and 9-14mps. Temperature is predicted to be at 8-10 degrees Celsius at night and 18-20 degrees Celsius at daytime. Akmola region is to brace in places for thunderstorm.
Kostanay city is to brace for partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 9-14mps wind, gusting up to 15-20mps. Temperature will be at 9-11 degrees Celsius at night and 19-21 degrees Celsius at daytime. Kostanay region is to see occasional thunderstorm.
Kyzylorda city is to expect partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 9-14mps wind. Temperature is to stand at 16-18 degrees Celsius at night and rise to 28-30 degrees Celsius at daytime.
Pavlodar city is to brace for clear skies, rain, thunderstorm, and 9-14mps wind with gusts of up to 15-20mps. Temperature is to stand at 11-13 degrees Celsius at night and 16-18 degrees Celsius at daytime.
Petropavlovsk city is to see clear skies, rain, thunderstorm, and 15-20mps wind, gusting up to 25mps. Temperature is to stand at 7-9 degrees Celsius at night and 14-16 degrees Celsius at daytime. North Kazakhstan region is to brace in places for thunderstorm and hail.
Partly cloudy skies, rain, and wind at 7-12mps are forecast for Taldykorgan city. Temperature is predicted to be at 14-16 degrees Celsius at night and rise up to 29-31 degrees Celsius at daytime. Almaty region is to see occasional thunderstorm.
Taraz city is to expect partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 9-14mps wind. Temperature is to stand at 15-17 degrees Celsius at night and 30-32 degrees Celsius at daytime. Zhambyl region is to expect locally thunderstorm, hail, and dust storm.
Turkestan city is to brace for partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 8-13mps wind. Temperature is to stand at 20-22 degrees Celsius at night and reach up to 33-35 degrees Celsius at daytime. Dust storm is to hit Turkestan region locally.
Uralsk city is to see partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 9-14mps. Temperature is to stand at 17-19 degrees Celsius at night and rise up to 29-31 degree Celsius at daytime. West Kazakhstan region is to see occasional thunderstorm.
Ust-Kamenogorsk city is to brace for partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 5-10mps wind. Temperature will stand at 15-17 degrees Celsius at night and 23-25 degrees Celsius at daytime. East Kazakhstan region is to see locally thunderstorm and hail.
Nur-Sultan city is to expect partly cloudy skies, rain, and 9-14mps wind. Temperature is to be at 7-9 degrees Celsius at night and 15-17 degrees Celsius at daytime.
Partly cloudy skies, rain, thunderstorm, and wind at 2-7mps with gusts of up to 12mps are forecast for Almaty city. Temperature is to stand at 17-19 degrees Celsius at night and 28-30 degrees Celsius at daytime.
Shymkent city is to see partly cloudy skies, no precipitation, and 8-13mps wind. Temperature is to be at 17-19 degrees Celsius at night and 33-35 degrees Celsius at daytime.