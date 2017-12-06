Kazakhstan's most socially responsible company named in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has awarded the grand prize of the Paryz Corporate Social Responsibility Contest within the framework of the nationwide teleconference in Astana today, Kazinform reports.

Eurasian Resources Group (ERG) was named the most socially responsible company in Kazakhstan. President Nazarbayev presented the top award of the contest to Chairman of the Board of Eurasian Resources Group Alexander Mashkevich.



Also, the Kazakh President awarded the winners of the Altyn sapa contest.



Giessenhaus LLP represented by Co-Chairman of the Board Mr. Lituyev received the award as the Best Industrial Project. Recycling Company LLP won in the nomination the Best Innovative Project. Kazphosphate LLP claimed the Leader of quality award. Abzal and Co. took home the award as the Best food and agricultural company.















