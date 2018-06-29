Kazakhstan's MPs leave for summer recess

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The III session of the Parliament of Kazakhstan of the VI convocation has come to an end, Kaiznform reports.

"Today we complete the third session of the Parliament of Kazakhstan of the VI convocation. It is not just summing up our work, first of all, it is a critical moment for setting goals ahead. The deputies undoubtedly focused on realization of strategic tasks President Nursultan Nazarbayev set opening the third session and all those tasks specified in the current President's Address and Kazakhstan 2050 Strategy," Majilis Speaker Nurlan Nigmatullin told the joint sitting of both chambers.

It was decided unanimously to close the third session of the Parliament of the VI convocation and declare parliamentary vacations.