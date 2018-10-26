EN
    17:45, 26 October 2018 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan's MPs to pay official visit to Belarus

    MINSK. KAZINFORM - A parliamentary delegation of Kazakhstan led by Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Chairman of the Senate of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan, will pay an official visit to Belarus on 30 October-1 November, BelTA learned from the press service of the Council of the Republic. 

    On the first day of the visit Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will meet with Chairman of the Council of the Republic Mikhail Myasnikovich. On 31 October, the parliamentary delegation of Kazakhstan will hold talks with Chairman of the House of Representatives Vladimir Andreichenko.

    During the visit to Minsk, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will take part in the Munich Security Conference Core Group meeting, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.

