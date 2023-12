KAZAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Adilbek Musin finished 10th in the fourth leg of the FINA Swimming World Cup 2021 held in Kazan, Tatarstan, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.

With a time of 52.12 seconds Musin of Kazakhstan finished 10th in the men’s 100m butterfly in the fourth leg of the FINA Swimming World Cup 2021, failing to make it to the final.