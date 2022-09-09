EN
    15:47, 09 September 2022

    Kazakhstan’s Nadezhda Dubovitskaya 4th in Diamond League high jump final

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Nadezhda Dubovitskaya of Kazakhstan finished fourth in the Diamond League final in Zurich, Switzerland, Kazinform cites the Kazakhstan Olympic Committee.

    Kazakhstani athlete Nadezhda Dubovitskaya was fourth with a result of 1.91m in the high jump in the Diamond League final.

    Ukrainian Yaroslava Mahuchikh and Iryna Gerashchenko took home high jump gold and silver. Nicola Olyslagers of Australia was third.


    Photo: olympic.kz




