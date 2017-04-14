EN
    16:27, 14 April 2017 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan's Nazarbayev, Moldova's Dodon discuss cooperation

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev in Bishkek held a meeting with his Moldovan counterpart Igor Dodon, Akorda press service reports.

    The meeting took place within the framework of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.

    During their conversation, the two leaders discussed priority areas of bilateral cooperation, as well as cooperation within the framework of EEC.

    President of Kazakhstan also congratulated Igor Dodon on his country receiving the status of the observer state.

    In his turn, Igor Dodon thanked Nursultan Nazarbayev for the support in obtaining the observer status in the EAEU.

    The meeting was held on the initiative of the Moldovan side.

     

