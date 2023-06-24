EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:32, 24 June 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan’s Nedovyesov claims ATP Challenger doubles title in Great Britain

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Aleksandr Nedovyesov of Kazakhstan paired with Ecuadorian Gonzalo Escobar claimed the doubles title of the ATP Challenger Lexus Iikley Trophy in Iikley, Great Britain, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

    The top-seed Nedovyesov and Escobar stunned American-Aussie duo Robert Galloway and John-Patrick Smith seeded 3rd at the tournament 2-6, 7-5, 11-9 in one hour and 31 minutes.

    During the match the Kazakh-Ecuadorian tandem fired two aces and made one double fault.

    Currently Aleksandr Nedovyesov is ranked 53 in the ATP Doubles Rankings, the best result among Kazakhstani male players.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!