    12:37, 07 August 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan’s Nedovyesov misses chance to win Generali Open doubles title

    None
    Photo: ktf.kz
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Aleksandr Nedovyesov and his doubles partners Gonzalo Escobar from Ecuador lost in the final of the ATP’s Generali Open in Kitzbuhel in Austria, Kazinform has learned from ATP.com.

    The 4th-seeded Kazakh-Ecuadorian duo was routed by top-seed Austrian tandem Alexander Erler and Lucas Miedler in straight sets 6-4, 6-4 in the final.

    Another Kazakhstani Andrey Golubev paired with Ukrainian Denys Molchanov were upset at the start of the tournament by Czech-Uruguayan tandem.

    The prize fund of the tournament exceeds €500,000.


    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
