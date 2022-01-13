EN
    10:10, 13 January 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan’s Nedovyesov reaches quarterfinal of men's doubles event in Australia

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani Alexander Nedovyesov advanced to the quarterfinal of the ATP 250 men’s doubles event in Sydney, Australia, Kazinform cites the National Olympic Committee.

    Nedovyesov paired up with Pakistani Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi defeated Salvadoran Marcelo Arévalo and Dutch Jean-Julien Rojer 7:6, 6:4 in the first round of the Sydney Internationa.

    The Kazakh-Pakistani duo is to face Filip Polášek of Slovakia and John Peers of Australia in the next quarterfinal.


