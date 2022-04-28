Kazakhstan’s Nedovyesov storms into quarterfinals at Millennium Estoril Open 250

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s Aleksandr Nedovyesov debuted in the doubles events at the Millennium Estoril Open ATP 250 tennis tournament in Estoril, Portugal, Sports.kz reads.

Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi of Pakistan and Aleksandr Nedovyesov defeated Tomislav Brkic and Nikola Kacic in three sets. The match lasted for 1 hour 20 minutes with a score of 6:2, 3:6, 10:4 to get into the quarterfinals.