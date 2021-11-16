Kazakhstan’s new coronavirus cases drop to triple digits

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s daily COVID-19 case count has dropped to 931, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

The highest triple-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 cases has been reported in North Kazakhstan region - 129. Pavlodar region and Almaty city have logged the second and third biggest numbers of daily coronavirus infections – 120 and 114, accordingly.

Out of the daily case count, Nur-Sultan city has reported 110 infections and Karaganda region – 105.

79 fresh daily COVID-19 cases have been posted in Kostanay region, 72 in Almaty region, 67 in Akmola region, 42 in East Kazakhstan region, 19 in Atyrau region, 18 in Shymkent city, 16 in Turkestan region, and 14 in Aktobe region.

Nine more have contracted the virus in Zhambyl region, seven in West Kazakhstan region, seven in Kyzylorda region, and three in Mangistau region.

The country has so far reported 958,468 confirmed cases of COVID-19.