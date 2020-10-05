EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:08, 05 October 2020 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan’s new COVID-19 cases stood at 59 in past day

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 59 new COVID-19 cases have been spotted across Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

    The recent COVID-19 cases by city/region: 6 in Nur-Sultan city, 1 in Almaty city, 4 in Akmola region, 1 in Atyrau region, 14 in East Kazakhstan region, 1 in Zhambyl region, 1 in West Kazakhstan region, 13 in Karaganda region, 2 in Kostanay region, 7 in Pavlodar region, and 9 in North Kazakhstan region, bringing the total COVID-19 caseload in the country to 108,236.


    Tags:
    COVID-19 Coronavirus Top Story для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!