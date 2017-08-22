Kazakhstan's new products manufactured over last 7 years
"Kazakhstan has established manufacturing of about 500 new types of products, which were not manufactured before: freight and passenger railway carriages, electric locomotives, trucks, cars and buses, transformer, X-ray equipment, LED lights, titanium ingots and slabs, pharmaceuticals, dairy products, etc.," Alik Aidarbayev told a Government press briefing.
According to him, for years of the industrialization program (2010-2014 and 2015-2019), 1,060 projects for a total of KZT 5.1 trillion have been implemented, while 100,000 permanent jobs have been created.
"In total, the implemented projects have manufactured products worth nearly KZT 8 trillion, including KZT 2.2 trillion in 2016, since the start of the industrialization program. On average, the implemented projects under the Industrialization Map manufacture products for over KZT 180 billion a month," the First Vice Minister said.
In addition, the Industrialization Map projects resulted in 18.5% (KZT 1.4 trillion) of the total manufacturing in 2016. In H2 2017, it is planned to implement over 100 projects for nearly KZT 1 trillion providing 10,000 people with permanent employment.