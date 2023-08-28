Kazakhstan’s Nigel Ablayeva claims gold at World Junior Classic Powerlifting Championships 2023

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani Nigel Ablayeva, 2nd year student at the Gumilyev Eurasian National University, won the 57kg event at the World Junior Classic Powerlifting Championships 2023 taking place in Cluj Napoca, Romania, Kazinform reports.

The Kazakhstani claimed the 57kg gold at the tournament with a total result of 400kg, including 155kg squat, 82.5kg bench press, and 162.5kg deadlift, defending her title of a sports master of international class.

The World Junior Classic Powerlifting Championships 2023 are taking place in Cluj Napoca, Romania, bringing together over 600 athletes from 55 countries aged 14-23.