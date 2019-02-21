Kazakhstan's 'Night God' to be presented at BIFFES

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Nochnoi bog (Night God) by Kazakhstani director Adilkhan Yerzhanov will be featured into the Asian Cinema Competition at the 11th edition of the Bengaluru International Film Festival (BIFFES), Kazinform reports.

Organized by the Karnataka Chalanachitra (Film) Academy, the festival will be held during February 21-28 in Belgaluru.



The River by Kazakhstani Emir Baigazin and Ayka by Sergei Dvortsevoy, starring Kazakhstani actress Samal Yesslyamova, will be screened in the Contemporary World Cinema program.







It bears to remind that the world premiere of Night God was held at the 40th Moscow International Film Festival in April 2018. It was screened at film festivals in France, Russia, Indonesia, and Kazakhstan.

