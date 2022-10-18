EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:39, 18 October 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan’s No 1 doubles player eases into next round at Guadalajara Open

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s No 1 doubles player Anna Danilina in a duo with Beatriz Haddad Maia defeated Andreja Klepac and Alexa Guarachi in the Round of 32 match of Guadalajara Open Akron 2022 in three sets.

    The match lasted for 1 hour and 13 minutes and ended with a score of 6-1,3-6,1-0(5) , Sports.kz reads.

    Currently, Danilina ranks 21st in the WTA Doubles Rankings, while Beatriz Haddad Maia stands 22nd.



    Photo: sports.kz





    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!