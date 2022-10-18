Kazakhstan’s No 1 doubles player eases into next round at Guadalajara Open

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s No 1 doubles player Anna Danilina in a duo with Beatriz Haddad Maia defeated Andreja Klepac and Alexa Guarachi in the Round of 32 match of Guadalajara Open Akron 2022 in three sets.

The match lasted for 1 hour and 13 minutes and ended with a score of 6-1,3-6,1-0(5) , Sports.kz reads.

Currently, Danilina ranks 21st in the WTA Doubles Rankings, while Beatriz Haddad Maia stands 22nd.





Photo: sports.kz











