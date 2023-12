NEW YORK. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s No 1 doubles player Anna Danilina and Harri Heliövaara beat 7:5, 7:6 Joran Vliegen and Xu Yifan in the mixed doubles quarterfinals at the now-running US Open 2023, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

The clash lasted for 1 hour and 41 minutes.

Currently, Kazakhstan’s No. 1 doubles player Danilina ranks 29th in the WTA Doubles Rankings.