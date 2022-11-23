Kazakhstan’s No 2 loses at the start of Valencia Challenger

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Timofey Skatov (world No 146) held his first round match in men’s singles of the Valencia Challenger, Kazinform learned from Sports.kz.

In a game against Bulgarian tennis player Adrian Andreev (world No 207), Skatov failed in two sets with the score 4:6, 5:7. The match lasted for one hour and 56 minutes.

During the match, Skatov hit one ace and made one double fault. He won also eight points and two consecutive games.

Photo:olympic.kz







