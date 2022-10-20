EN
    Kazakhstan’s No.2 storms into 3rd round at 2022 Challenger Coquimbo

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Timofey Skatov crashed Nicolas Kicker ranking 202nd in the world in the second-round match at the now-running 2022 Challenger Coquimbo in Chile, Sports.kz reads.

    The match lasted for 3 hours and 49 minutes to end with a score of 6:4, 1:6, 6:4.

    Notably, early October Skatov won the Parma Challenger final and climbed 57 spots in the ATP Rankings to become Kazakhstan’s No.2 tennis player.



    Photo: sports.kz





