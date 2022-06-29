Kazakhstan’s No1 Elena Rybakina wins at Wimbledon start

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM World No23 and Kazakhstan’s No1 tennis player Elena Rybakina qualified for the second round of Wimbledon 2022 that will last till July 9, Kazinform reports.

As the National Tennis Federation informed, Rybakina defeated American Coco Vandeweghe (157th in WTA ranking) with a score 7:6 (7:2), 7:5. The match lasted for 1 hour and 41 minutes.

In the next round, Rybakina will meet US Open 2019 champion Bianca Andreescu.

The prize fund of the event is £40,350,000. Ashleigh Barty is the reigning champion at Wimbledon.