Kazakhstan’s NOC announces contest

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan announces a contest for the best mascot of the Olympic Team of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Committee's website.

The contest is aimed at popularizing the Olympic Movement, sport and a healthy lifestyle through creativity.

The fundamental principle of the Olympic Charter is blending sport with culture and education. A mascot is a talisman, symbol of an Olympic team.

The mascot should reflect the ideology of Olympism and Kazakhstan's sport history.

The contestants will provide a graphic image, the description of the mascot and its name, what it symbolizes and what message conveys, and how it characterizes the Kazakhstan Olympic Team.

The contest is held from June 1 to August 17, 2018, and will be held in 2 stages.

The first stage is the submission of works from June 1 to July 31, 2018. The second stage is online voting. The expert commission selects 5 final works, which will be posted on the website and social media of the organizer on 2 August. Voting will last until August 16. The results of the contest will be announced on August 17.

Applications can be submitted no later than July 31, 2018.