Kazakhstan’s nomadic tourism should be developed - Ministry

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Ecological and nomadic tourism is actively developing worldwide and acquiring more supporters. Having unquestionable tourism advantages Kazakhstan does not pay proper attention to this type of active leisure - Director of Kazakhstan's Tourist Association Rashida Shaikenova told in the meeting devoted to the matters of tourism development.

"I would like to note that the most important task for today is to make amendments and additions to the tourism legislation. In light of the new Message of the President which highlights the objectives for creation of business opportunities, I think that today we should refine the tourism legislation", - Rashida Shaikenova said.

She also paid attention to the development of internal and incoming tourism, in particular such trends as eco and nomadic tourism.

"These two kinds of tourism do not receive support of the state even though they are one of the most popular and perspective trends in the world. I think we should develop this direction", she stated.

According to the information of the Department of Tourism, today there are only four regions in the country where departments of tourism function. In the rest local executive bodies they function as minor sections.

"The cluster program of tourism development in Kazakhstan includes six clusters among which is Mangystau-Caspian Gates Kenderly, South Kazakhstan region - Resurrection of the Silk Road, Almaty - Free Cultural Zone, East Kazakhstan - Altay Pearl, Shchuchinsk-Borovoye resort zone and Astana - Heart of Eurasia. This program is closely connected with the Concept of Cultural Politics of Kazakhstan developed by the Ministry of Culture and Sport", Igaliyev said.

Minister of Culture and Sport Arystanbek Mukhamediuly pointed out the necessity to take a thorough approach towards development of tourism in Kazakhstan, promotion of the country's tourist attractiveness both for the domestic and foreign travelers, and preparation of personnel.

"It is necessary to amend the Concept of Development of Touristic Industry of Kazakhstan with participation of Kazakhstan's leading tourism experts. We should ensure state regulation of the industry and support popularization of Kazakhstan a tourist's destination point", said the Minister.