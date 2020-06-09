Kazakhstan's number of coronavirus recoveries surpasses 8,000

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - 29 more persons have defeated the COVID-19 in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports with reference to coronavirus2020.kz.

According to the website, 27 people have recovered in Nur-Sultan city, two more - in East Kazakhstan region.

The country's total number of recovered cases has reached 8,015: 1,679 in Nur-Sultan city, 1,929 in Almaty city, 443 in Shymkent city, 141 in Akmola region, 244 in Aktobe region, 287 in Almaty region, 834 in Atyrau region, 83 in East Kazakhstan region, 271 in Zhambyl region, 451 in West Kazakhstan region, 530 in Karaganda region, 141 in Kostanay region, 304 in Kyzylorda region, 193 in Mangistau region, 172 in Pavlodar region, 48 in North Kazakhstan region, and 265 in Turkestan region.