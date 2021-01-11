Kazakhstan’s number of daily COVID-19 recoveries up slightly

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has reported 411 COVID-19 recoveries over the past day, rising from 408 in the previous day, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

The highest number of fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries has been reported in Pavlodar region – 62. Two regions namely Akmola and Atyrau have reported the second biggest number of fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries – 53 each. Nur-Sultan city is third with 52.

North Kazakhstan region has reported 47 fresh COVID-19 recoveries, East Kazakhstan region – 42, West Kazakhstan region – 28, Karaganda region – 21, Almaty city – 19, Kostanay region – 15, Turkestan region – 10, Almaty region – 5, and Kyzylorda region 4.

The country has reported 149,082 COVID-19 recovered cases since the pandemic started.