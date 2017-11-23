Kazakhstan's Obudsman takes part in human rights conference in Tashkent

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On November 21-22, Kazakhstan's Human Rights Commissioner, Askar Shakirov took part in the international conference Comparative indicators on measuring progress in the field of human rights in Tashkent, the country's Human Rights Commission's press service reports.

The event was aimed at sharing positive experiences in measuring progress in the field of human rights and defining national indicators in observance and protection of citizens' rights.

During the conference in the Uzbek capital, Ombudsmen from CIS and Europe, and representatives of UN committees and international experts discussed strengthening regional cooperation.

In his speech, Askar Shakirov outlined the priority directions of his institution's work with regard to the implementation of the institutional reforms put forward by President Nazarbayev that are aimed at ensuring human rights and freedoms and consistent with the UN's Sustainable Development Goals.

Mr. Shakirov also told the participants about the main provisions of the constitutional reform in Kazakhstan, in accordance with which, the status of the Ombudsman has been enshrined in the Basic Law, thus, underlining the priority of human rights and freedoms and affirming the country's commitment to democratic reforms.