Kazakhstan's oil extraction ups 7.8%

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The country's crude oil output reached 32,185,000 tons for January-May, 2018 that is 7.8% more as compared to the same period of the 2017, statistics committee of the National Economy Ministry reports.

The country's gas condensate output hit 5,501,000 tons in the accounting period that is 1.7% less against the same period of the previous year. Kazakhstan produced more than 23 billion cu m of natural gas (+9.1 %), coal up to 46,980,000 tons (+4 %), iron ore up to 17,252,000 tons (+11.1 %), copper ore to the amount of 41,367,000 million tons (+3.5 %), gold ore up to 8,637,000 million tons (+13.8 %) and chromic ore to the amount of 1,916,000 million tons (+5.8 %) in the period under consideration.