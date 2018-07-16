Kazakhstan's oil recovery up 7.6% in 1H2018

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's crude oil output reached 38,527 mln tons for January - June 2018 that is 7.6% more ac compared to the same period of the previous year, Kazinform reports.

Gas condensate production volume made 6,629 mln tons during the period under consideration that is 0.9% less than produced in the same period of 2017. Natural gas output achieved 28,516 bln cu m, coal output - 55,014 mln tons that is 4.5% more as compared to January-June, 2017. Volumes of iron production extraction amounted to 20,945 mln tons, copper ore - 49,975 mln tons, gold ore - 10,335 mln tons and chrome ore concentrate - 2,353 mln, the Kazakh Statistics Committee reports.