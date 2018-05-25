Kazakhstan's Olympic Movement expo kicks off

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan has unveiled today the permanent exhibition themed Kazakhstan's Olympic Movement at the Library of the 1st President of Kazakhstan-Yelbasy in Astana.

It features the history of Kazakhstan's sport, its development during the years of independence, symbols of success and triumphs of Kazakhstan's sportsmen, SPORTINFORM news agency reports.



The event is dated to the celebrations of the International Olympic Day.



Last year about 60,000 people visited the exhibition dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the National Olympic of Kazakhstan unveiled at the Museum of the 1st President running since March to August. That's why it was decided to make this exhibition permanent.

