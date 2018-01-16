EN
    17:56, 16 January 2018 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan’s Olympic team presents innovative uniform for PyeongChang 2018

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The national team of Kazakhstan presented the uniform, wearing which our athletes will participate in the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, the Republic of Korea, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The uniform of the Kazakh national team members consists of a warm uniform with trousers, special sportswear, sweat windproof suits, a warm vest, and other elements.

    "It is a great honor for me to attend today the presentation of the uniform of the national team of Kazakhstan. We all know that Kazakhstan is strong in winter sports and we hope for the country's high achievements in the Olympics," said Ambassador of South Korea to Kazakhstan Kim Dae-sik at the unveiling ceremony at the Mega Silkway shopping mall in Astana.
    The manufacture of the Olympic uniform for the Kazakh athletes was entrusted to Mizuno, Japan's company which since 1906 has been one of the world's largest manufacturers of sportswear and footwear, combining the traditional Japanese approach to quality and the latest Japanese technologies. The company has been an active supporter of the Olympic movement since 1964, since participating in the Olympic Games in Tokyo, and has since been the official supplier of uniforms at several Olympic games, including winter ones - Sapporo 1972 and Nagano 1998.
    The clothes were specially designed for athletes of the national team of Kazakhstan (national colors, traditional ornaments). The manufacturer used state-of-the-art developments including its Breath Thermo technology, and innovative materials, ensuring maximum comfort even in most intense workouts and adverse weather conditions.

    The 2018 Winter Olympic Games will be held from 9th to 25th February.
    Sport Olympic Games Top Story
