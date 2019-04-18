Kazakhstan's On the Edge to be screened at Film Festival in Spain

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Na Grani (On the Edge) feature film directed by Kazakhstan's Aldiyar Bairakimov will participate in the Film Festival in Spain.

The drama will be screened in the Life non-competition program at the ImagineIndia Film Festival in Madrid set to held on May 17-31 this year.



The film depicts the story of two teens who live in two different worlds. Lack of support, parental warmth and social conflicts force them to the dangerous edge.



Last year, it took part in the KINOSHOK Open Film Festival in Russia. The film was awarded the special jury prize for the best screenplay and UNICEF

Fund prize at the Listopad International Film Festival in Belarus. Besides, it won the Kulager prize of the Union of Cinematographers of Kazakhstan as the Best Debut.