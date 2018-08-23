Kazakhstan's Open Air Festival invites to plunge into medieval times

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana will host a play to the Open Air Festival slated for August 25-26 in the territory of the Ethnoauyl national and cultural complex.

The unique exhibition themed Kazakhstan - Land of the Great Steppe will be held there, the city administration's website reads.



The keynote of the exhibition is the country's history, achievements of Kazakh artisans, and continuity of generations interweaving ancient culture to the nowadays.



It is purposed to demonstrate successful integration of the Kazakh culture to the present-day life, stir young people's interest in historical values and feature all the beauty of the works of the country's craftsmen.



Artisans, the main characters of the exhibition, will hold also free master classes to share their skills. Beautiful harnessing, saddles and reins, whips, apparel, jewels, utensils and other exponents related to the medieval times, will be displayed there.



Unique in its beauty, treasures of the ancient nomads, including a collection of precise copies of some objects and scientific reconstruction of entire clothing sets, weapons and attributes will be also showcased there.



The exhibition is open from 10:00 a.m. to 08:00 p.m. Entrance is free.