Kazakhstan’s para powerlifters grab 4 gold, 1 bronze in Dubai

DUBAI. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani para powerlifters collected 4 gold and 1 bronze medals at the 14th FaZZA World Para Powerlifting Cup in the UAE, Kazinform reports.

Kazakhstan’s David Degtyarev clinched gold in the Men’s 54kg weight class by lifting 175kg. In total Degtyarev lifted 510kg earning another gold medal.

Junior para powerlifter Farkhat Mutunov of Kazakhstan also grabbed two gold medals by lifting 70kg in the 49kg weight category and 130kg in total. Para powerlifter Medet Zhunussov settled for bronze lifting a total of 423kg in the 70kg weight class.

The 14th FaZZA World Para Powerlifting Cup was held in Dubai, UAE, from December 10 through 19. It brought together over 170 para athletes from 34 countries of the world.

Photo: csp-parasport.kz