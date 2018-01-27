Kazakhstan’s passport world index

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Global Passport Power Rank 2018 has been published, Kazinform reports.

Germany topped the rankings in 2017. Germans can use their passports for visa-free travel to 161 countries, in contrast to 158 previous year.

The Singaporean passport ranks second as the citizens of the country can freely visit 160 countries. Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Italy, France, Spain, and South Korea also hold the second position in the rankings.

Ukraine is in the 30th place. Using a passport of the country's citizen, it is possible to enter 122 countries without visa issuance.

Russia has climbed from 42nd to 40th place. With a Russian passport, one has visa-free access to 109 countries.

Turkey ranks 41st (108 countries).

Moldova and Georgia are in the 42nd place, 106 countries.

The passport of a citizen of Kazakhstan is in the 59th place. 71 states are available for visa-free traveling. Kazakhstan shares its position with Belarus.

Both Azerbaijan and China rank 65th as their citizens are capable of visiting 64 countries without any visas.

Kyrgyzstan is in the 69th place. Holders of Kyrgyz passports can freely visit 59 countries. The Armenian passport is on the same line of the rankings.

The Mongolian passport's 70th position requires no visa issuance for visiting 58 countries.

Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, and India rank 72nd as their citizens can freely travel to 55 countries.

Turkmenistan is in the 77th place, with the total visa-free score of 50 countries.

As for the last place, Afghanistan ranks 94th allowing visa-free travel to only 25 countries.