EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:13, 05 May 2017 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan's pavilion at EXPO-2017 90% ready

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's pavilion at EXPO-2017 is 90% ready, Minister of Energy Kanat Bozumbayev revealed at a press conference at the Government of Kazakhstan on Friday.

    "Kazakhstan's pavilion at EXPO-2017 is 90% ready. As you know, we've picked the projects of local inventors - 28 projects in the sphere of green energy. Video materials for 17 projects will be prepared in Saint Petersburg," Kanat Bozumbayev said at the press conference.

    Minister Bozumbayev added that the video clips will be ready in two weeks.

    "I am not sure how much money we've spent on those video clips. Let's finish this work and, then, talk about the financial issues openly," he added, answering the question on how much money had been spent on Kazakhstan's pavilion.

    Tags:
    EXPO 2017 EXPO projects and technologies
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!