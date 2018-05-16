Kazakhstan's pavilion opens in Cannes

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The national pavilion of Kazakhstan has opened in Cannes within the jubilee 71st edition of the Film Festival. This year the pavilion is dated to the 20th anniversary of Astana and the Kazakh National University of Arts.

"It is a landmark event for the country's cinematography and promotion of the film distribution at the international market," president of Eurasian Film Festival Aiman Musakhodzhayeva told a press conference.



"It will give an opportunity to represent our films, arrange meetings with presidents of international film festivals, famous actors and film directors, who had a chance to visit our pavilion," she added.







230 presentation platforms of the countries from around the world were opened there.