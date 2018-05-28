Kazakhstan's pavilion to be crown jewel at VDNKh: Kazakh Ambassador

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Within celebrations dedicated to the 20th Anniversary of Astana, Kazakhstan will open a new national pavilion in Moscow, Kazinform correspondent cites the press service of the Kazakh Embassy in Russia.

In particular, Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Russian Federation Imangali Tasmagambetov held a working meeting on the reconstruction of the Kazakhstan pavilion at VDNKh Exhibition Center. Kazakhstan is expected to open a new pavilion having contemporary architectural solutions within the framework of celebrations of the 20th Anniversary of Astana in Moscow.

The Ambassador of Kazakhstan emphasized, owing to the special attention given by Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev, the Kazakhstan pavilion can become the crown jewel of the trade show and amusement park by honorably representing our country in Russia.

"The pavilion of Kazakhstan should become one of the most beautiful at the VDNKh Exhibition Center. Therefore, the construction team is required to complete all the work competently and in a proper manner as scheduled," Imangali Tasmagambetov said during the meeting.



The head of the diplomatic mission also said that the team will fully restore the face, interior, and sculptural compositions, and reconstruct the granite staircase at the entrance and the glassed dome over the central exhibition hall.

It is worth mentioning that the cultural heritage site, pavilion No.11 "Metallurgy", represented until 1964 the Kazakh SSR's national economy achievements, later the Republic's achievements in non-ferrous metallurgy, oil and gas, and coal mining industry. In 2011, by the Executive Order of the Government of the Russian Federation, the pavilion was leased out to the Republic of Kazakhstan for 50 years.

