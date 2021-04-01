EN
    18:40, 01 April 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan's Permanent Representative met with WTO Director General

    GENEVA. KAZINFORM – Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to the UN Office Zhanar Aitzhanova held a meeting with Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director-General of the World Trade Organization, Kazinform cites the press service of Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry.

    Given the chairmanship of Kazakhstan at the 12th WTO Ministerial Conference, during the meeting, special attention was paid to the joint preparation and key priorities of this global event in order to achieve significant results on the current agenda of the Organization.

    The Director-General assured that the WTO Secretariat, for their part, will provide all the necessary assistance and support in preparation for the 12th WTO Ministerial Conference.

    The parties also exchanged views on the development of global trade in the world's current epidemiological situation.


