EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:35, 14 June 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan’s pharmaceutical industry observes production ramp-up

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s pharmaceutical industry observes a 5% production ramp-up, Minister of Healthcare Azhar Giniyat said at the Government’s weekly meeting on Tuesday, Kazinform reports.

    As Ms Giniyat said, Kazakhstan’s pharmaceutical industry observed a positive dynamics in 2021. The volume of pharmaceutical products manufacture made 124% compared to 2020. In January-April 2022, these volumes increased by 5% compared to the same period in 2021.

    The Minister says such a growth is associated with the increasing output at JSC Chimpharm, JSC Nobel Almaty Pharmaceutical Factory, LLP Abdi Ibrahim Global Pharm and LLP Kelun-KazPharm enterprises.

    «Due to the efficient governmental support measures, Kazakhstan’s pharmaceutical industry has a huge potential for mutually beneficial investments. Thus, governmental support of long-term agreements of the domestic producers enabled us to expand the share of purchases from 15% in 2020 to 41% in 2021 in monetary terms,» she added.


    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan Healthcare
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!