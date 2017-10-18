Kazakhstan's PIT, Skolkovo boost high-tech cooperation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - An office of Kazakhstan's Park of Innovative Technologies (PIT) was unveiled at the Skolkovo Technopark in Russia, Kazinform reports. Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Zhumagaliyev took part in the unveiling ceremony of the office during his working trip to the Russian Federation this week.

Also, Deputy Prime Minister Zhumagaliyev participated in the VI Moscow International Forum for Innovative Development themed Open innovations-2017 at the Skolkovo Technopark.



With this year's focus on digital economy the forum assembled 18,000 participants from more than 90 countries of the world to discuss transformation of global processes associated with the development of digital economy and global informatization.







The opening ceremony of the office of the Autonomous Cluster Fund "Park of Innovative Technologies" was held at the Skolkovo Technopark within the framework of the forum. The objective of the office will be to ensure smooth entry of Kazakhstan's startups into the EAEU market and offer educational and acceleration programs as well as a soft landing platform. In turn, the Kazakh side will offer Russian companies privileged tax regimes, mechanisms to attract investment into their startups, cooperation with large Kazakhstani companies and more.







"Opening of the PIT office at Skolkovo is a major step towards synching digital economies of the EAEU member states in line with the agreements reached by the heads of state at the session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Sochi last week," said Zhumagaliyev, reminding of the Digital Kazakhstan program that the country had been developing to build up digital infrastructure and digitalize all spheres of its economy.



Additionally, the Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan met with his Russian counterpart Arkady Dvorkovich on the sidelines of the forum. At the meeting, the sides stressed their commitment to deepen bilateral innovative cooperation.



"We need to harmonize regulatory standards, synchronize mechanisms of ensuring cyber security and communications infrastructure and issues of education and science. All these priorities are highlighted in the Digital Russia program," Dvorkovich noted at the meeting.



