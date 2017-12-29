Kazakhstan’s Plenipotentiary now chairs CSTO Permanent Council

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Secretary-General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization Yuri Khachaturov, Deputy Secretaries-General, and members of the CSTO Secretariat and Joint Staff attended a meeting of the CSTO Permanent Council, the Kazakh MFA press service reports.

The Plenipotentiary Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the CSTO, Zhanybek Imanaliyev, was elected the Chairman of the CSTO Permanent Council under the principle of rotation as Kazakhstan took over the CSTO Chairmanship in 2017-2018 from Belarus.

The Permanent and Plenipotentiary Representative of Belarus to the Collective Security Treaty Organization, Belarusian Ambassador to Russia Igor Petrishenko handed over the Council's gavel to his Kazakh counterpart. Banging with the gavel symbolizes the adoption of the CSTO Permanent Council decisions.

The newly-elected Plenipotentiary Representative of Kazakhstan thanked partners for supporting the CSTO priority approaches for the coming year, which were proposed by President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, and expressed hope for mutually advantageous cooperation in joint efforts for the implementation of the approaches.

The Permanent Council is a working body of the CSTO that deals with the coordination of the collaboration between the Member States in the furtherance of the decisions made by the highest bodies of the Organization, and consists of permanent and plenipotentiary representatives appointed by the Member States.

Kazakhstan's partners within the Collective Security Treaty Organization are Armenia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, and Tajikistan.