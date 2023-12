NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Dmitry Popko of Kazakhstan has propelled into the second round of the ATP Tour’s Tampere Open in Finland, Kazinform has learnt from the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

In the opening match the 2nd-seeded Popko eliminated Brazilian Orlando Luz in straight sets 7-6, 7-5.

Next Popko will face Italian Andrea Arnaboldi.

The prize pool of the tournament in Finland exceeds €44,000.