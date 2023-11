ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Dmitry Popko won the Men’s Singles title at the ITF’s M25 Pensacola in the U.S. this weekend, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

The 4th-seeded Popko eliminated American Aidan Kim 6-1, 6-4 in the final of the tournament.

On his way to the final, Popko stunned Cid Subervi of the Dominican Republic, British Blu Baker, and another American Jonah Braswell.