    08:45, 31 May 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan’s Popko out of Poznan Open

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Dmitry Popko crashed out of the ATP’s Poznan Open in Poland after the opening round, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

    7th-seeded Hugo Grenier of France needed 2h 56 minutes to eliminate Popko in three sets 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 in the opener. During the match the Kazakhstani made 10 double faults and hit nine aces.

    Grenier is expected to face next Tomas Barrios Vera of Chile or Andrea Arnaboldi of Italy.


