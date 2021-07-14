Kazakhstan’s Popko reaches 2nd round of tennis event in Italy

TODI. KAZINFORM – In the first round match of the ATP Challenger Tour in Todi, Italy, Kazakhstani Dmitry Popko defeated Francesco Passaro of Italy 5-7, 6-2, 6-2, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

In the two hours and 13 minutes match the Kazakhstan fired one ace and made two double faults. In the next round Popko is to face off against either Filippo Baldi of Italy or Matheus Pucinelli de Almeida of Brazil.