Kazakhstan’s Popko unstoppable at All Lower level tournaments

WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani tennis player Dmitry Popko has extended his winning streak as he added three new wins in a single day, Kazinform cites the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan.

On June 28, Dmitry outperformed Canadian Liam Draxl in three sets - 6:3, 3:6, 10:3. He also beat American Evan King 7:5, 7:6 and Chilean Alejandro Tabilo 3:6, 6:1, 10:7.

On June 27, Kazakhstani Popko won over American Cannon Kingsley - 7:6, 4:6, 10:4, but lost to Argentinean Jordi Arconada - 6:3, 3:6, 6:10.