EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:49, 21 September 2020 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan’s Popko wins in 2020 Roland Garros qualification

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Dmitriy Popko has won in the first round of the qualification at the 2020 Roland Garros in Paris, Kazinform has learnt from the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    In the first match of the qualifying round the 23-year-old Popko routed Argentinian Andrea Collarini in straight sets 6-2, 6-1. The match lasted for a little over an hour.

    Both tennis players hit two aces apiece, however, Collarini made three double faults whereas Popko made no double faults.

    In the next round of the qualification Popko will face German Oscar Otte.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!