Kazakhstan’s Popko wins in 2020 Roland Garros qualification

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Dmitriy Popko has won in the first round of the qualification at the 2020 Roland Garros in Paris, Kazinform has learnt from the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

In the first match of the qualifying round the 23-year-old Popko routed Argentinian Andrea Collarini in straight sets 6-2, 6-1. The match lasted for a little over an hour.

Both tennis players hit two aces apiece, however, Collarini made three double faults whereas Popko made no double faults.

In the next round of the qualification Popko will face German Oscar Otte.