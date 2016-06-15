Kazakhstan's population exceeds 17,7 mln people

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's population has exceeded 17753,2 thousand people, Kazinform has learnt from the Statistics Committee of the Ministry of National Economy.

Out of over 17,7 million people, 10129,0 thousand Kazakhstanis (57%) reside in urban areas and 7624,2 thousand Kazakhstanis (43%) reside in rural areas.



The population increased for 255,1 thousand people or 1,46% compared to the figures revealed on May 1, 2015.



The number of migrants who moved to Kazakhstan in January-April 2016 decreased by 23,9% compared to the analogous period in 2015 and made 4,142 people. 7,663 people left the country for good.