Kazakhstan's population exceeds 18 mln

ASTANA. KAZINFORM As of May 1, 2018 the country's population reached 18, 232,000 people that is 238,500 people or 1.3% more as compared to May 1, 2017, the statistics committee of the Kazakh National Economy Ministry reports.

For the period under consideration the urban population hit 10,492,000 people or 57.5% of the total population, rural population made 7, 739,800 or 42.5%.



1,095 infants died before their first birthday in January-April, 2018 countrywide against 1,054 recorded the last year. For the past four months the infant mortality rate made 8.81 cases per 1,000 live births.



239 (256) or 21.8% (24.3%) of infants died of congenital abnormalities, 89 (78) or 8.1% (7.4%) of respiratory system diseases, 50 (62) or 4.6% (5.9%) of accidents, poisoning and injuries.

The number of those arriving in Kazakhstan decreased by 25.1%, while the number of those leaving grew by 20.8% for the period of January-April this year against the same period of the previous year. 77.3% and 88.8% of those arriving and leaving fall correspondingly on the CIS member states.